A Grantham group that supports women and men affected by breast cancer has received an early Christmas present with the award of a grant of £480.

The money comes from Asda’s charity, the Asda Foundation, and was presented at its store in Grantham.

Breast Friends Grantham will use the money to provide support to their members in the form of comfort packages, specialist underwear and anything else that members are struggling to be able to obtain themselves.

The group was founded by Sara Green and Rachael Bradley earlier in 2021. Breast Friends currently has 65 online members and hosts its meetings from The BHive Community Hub on Finkin Street. The face-to-face support sessions offer a safe and friendly space for members to meet people who are on or have had similar journeys through breast cancer.

Ian Firth, Community Champion at Asda, Grantham, said “During a recent Tickled Pink campaign, I set up a table in the store to publicise the necessity of women and men to check themselves for lumps, bumps and small deformities that may indicate early signs of breast cancer.

"The table was left overnight and when I came in the next day, Breast Friends Grantham had piggy backed our campaign, by adding their own leaflets. Initially, I thought it was a bit cheeky, but then I realised that this was a great opportunity to engage with a grass roots support group. I wanted to explore if there were ways that Asda Grantham, through the Asda Foundation, may help them to reach more people to achieve their aims. I contacted Sara and Rachael and from there I identified a funding opportunity through the foundation that I felt could help this important local support group to grow”.

Following a meeting, Rachael and Ian formulated a bid and put it forward to Asda Foundation, who supported the aims of the group and awarded them the money.

Rachael said: “These funds will help Breast Friends Grantham to thrive and become a fundamental part of our local community. Since our initial start earlier this year, it has become apparent there is a need for a local support group that doesn’t just offer online support to other breast cancer patients/survivors but to also offer face-to-face sessions in a safe space.

"Breast Friends allows members to offload their feelings away from their everyday lives and to be able to do that is invaluable to them. Since my diagnosis and subsequent treatment, I have found solace in being able to talk openly to fellow breast cancer patients; it’s almost like being part of an elite club that I never wanted to join, but it’s one that I can’t imagine being able to live without!

"These funds will be able to facilitate these sessions whilst also being able to give members anything that they may not be able to afford themselves or know where to source them from. It’s given us huge comfort knowing we can help anyone that needs it.”

If anyone affected by breast cancer, male or female, would like support from Breast Friends Grantham, they can email Sara and Rachael on breastfriendsgrantham@gmail.com or join the Breast Friends Grantham Facebook Community group.