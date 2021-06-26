Breast Friends Grantham peer support group created to help cancer patients when they need it most

Two women who were diagnosed with breast cancer in their 40s have started a group that offers peer support for those with the disease.

‘Breast Friends Grantham’ was established earlier this year by Rachael Bradley and Sara Green, two local professional women. The pair met when their daughters were three years old; both are almost 20 now.

Following their diagnoses, both Rachael and Sara found there was no local peer to peer support when it was needed most, so they made the decision to create an informal group for local women and men who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, going through treatment or who have completed treatment.

Sara Green. (48471601)

They say that the ultimate aim of the group is to “help reduce anxieties, improve our sense of wellbeing and help empower each other through support”.

The plan for ‘Breast Friends Grantham’ is to get together once a month for an informal, relaxed, confidential chat. The group will provide an opportunity to meet others and share personal experiences, hoping to allay fears and anxieties.

There will also be chance to talk about aspects of cancer treatment that professionals don’t talk about and ask questions or vent emotions in a safe space to others who understand.

Rachael Bradley. (48471595)

The group’s first meeting will be held at an informal venue. The pair are hoping to secure a few tables upstairs in Cinco Lounge, however following the latest Government Covid-19 announcement they may have to restrict numbers for the time being to comply with restrictions.

Rachael was diagnosed with stage 2 primary breast cancer in 2020. She pressed to be referred due to family history after losing her mum five years prior.

Her second annual mammogram picked up a shadow in her right breast, though she had no physical indication. If Rachael hadn’t attended her screening, her diagnosis would have likely been worse.

Sara had no family history of cancer, but found a pea-sized lump in her right breast in January 2017, and went to see the nurse practitioner at her GP surgery.

The nurse didn’t think it would be anything to worry about, but referred Sara to Lincoln’s breast unit for an ultrasound scan and mammogram.

She was diagnosed with stage 2 primary breast cancer in February 2017, aged 46.

Sara said: “From my own experience, as a breast cancer patient I felt very alone, nobody to talk to about what was going to happen, nobody to discuss my side effects with, and all the support groups recommended to me by my breast nurse were in Lincoln.

“I didn’t know anyone locally who had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I think if there had been a local support group in Grantham I would have felt less anxious about the months ahead of me.

“Receiving a breast cancer diagnosis is very personal and emotional. No two women’s experiences are the same and having the opportunity to meet and talk to others will hopefully make that journey slightly less scary.

“The initial response to the group has been amazing, so many women in the local area have expressed a positive interest.

“We are mindful that we are all at different stages of treatment and that not everyone will be able to attend the meetings each month due to having to isolate before hospital visits, but we want to relay the message that there is someone to chat to or message whenever needed.”

To get in touch or find out more, email breastfriendsgrantham@gmail.com or search for Breast Friends Grantham on Facebook.