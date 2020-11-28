A Barkston Heath brewery is running special offers to shift some excess beer in 'bleak-looking' December.

With Lincolnshire pubs unable to reopen beyond takeaway services due to tier three restrictions coming into force next week, Zest Brewery is looking to sell their excess beer.

Offering both a free delivery service locally and a shop based in the village, the brewery are "awash with beer."

Their store is Covid-secure and open Monday to Friday between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Kathy Britton, owner of Zest said: "We are now (again!) awash with beer that is at risk of being thrown away.. so we are running a couple of special offers on our online shop.

"Stuck for a Christmas present? Our Christmas beers Santa’s Little Porter (a 4.5% rich fruity porter) and Hollydaze (4.0% golden hoppy beer) are both now in stock and also available in Christmas gift packs (3 for £10).

"As well as the Christmas beers, all of our core beer range is available in a variety of different formats from bottle to barrel: Heavenly Blonde, Newton’s Drop and Atomic IPA. We also have bag in boxes in 5, 10 and 20 litre sizes in all of our beers. These are very user friendly and can last for up to 4 weeks once opened.

"Unlike the pubs, breweries have received minimal government support and although December is usually our busiest month of the year and helps us to get through the long cold quiet months of January and February but this year even December is looking rather bleak; so thank you for continuing to support your local breweries and shopping local during these challenging times.

"Here’s wishing Spring will bring us that glimmer of hope. Wishing you a Zesty Merry Christmas and Cheers!"

To find out more, visit their online shop here: https://zest-brewery.co.uk/craft-beers and order via email (info@zest-brewery.co.uk), Facebook or by phone: 01476 572135