The owner of a Grantham brewery has thanked her customers for keeping her business alive after the coronavirus lockdown virtually collapsed her business.

Kathy Britton says the crisis saw her Zest Brewery, formerly Oldershaws, collapse overnight because pubs were closed and events she was due to attend, at places such as Burghley House, Dysart Park Fun Day and Grantham Running Club, were lost to the mobile bar arm of the business, Bar Zest.

But with the support of the people of Grantham, Kathy has managed to maintain some income by offering contact-free home deliveries to addresses in Grantham and within a 20-mile radius.