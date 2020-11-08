A Grantham brewery has called on people to support it during the lockdown and stop it pouring thousands of pints of beer down the drain.

Brewsters Brewery, in Turnpike Close, is being hit hard like many businesses in the hospitality trade.

While pubs are shut, Brewsters owner and founder Sara Barton is calling on people to support her brewery by considering buying their beer from her as opposed to the big supermarkets.