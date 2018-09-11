An Ancaster-based bus and coach company has just made a record investment of £1.7million in six luxury

touring coaches.

AC Williams Coaches says the spend is to help it cope with growing demand, fuelled by booming tourist numbers.

Executive chairman Glen Pratt says the company plans further expansion and seeks six drivers, to add to his current 40 straight away.

He told the Journal: “We are working for a lot of companies that bring in international tourists from Japan, South Korea, America. We just have to keep investing in vehicles to cater for the demand.

“It is a growth industry. Since the pound has fallen with (the) Brexit (vote), we have benefited considerably because we have a lot more tourists coming into the UK. We have a positive long term future. The new Mercedes coaches will secure employment.”

AC Williams was originally founded in 1953 as a motor engineer and farming machinery repair business. It began bussing schoolchildren in the 1960s, with the first three children ferried from a farm in a Vauxhall Victor.

Over the years, the company grew into a private and corporate coach hire company, taking passengers across the UK and Europe.

Six years ago, the business was bought by Mr Pratt, who refocussed it more towards tourism, investing £3million into the business, including the current spend.

Since then, executive coach numbers have risen from four to 16, revenues have tripled and the workforce has increased 50 per cent, with it recruiting growing numbers of mechanics and coach drivers.

The company still has many school contracts with county councils, but finds them nowhere near as profitable as the coach trade.

“One of the issues we face is it is very difficult finding qualified mechanics and drivers. That’s one thing that’s holding us back. We can expand more if we find the right people.”

Mr Pratt says people view coach driving as ‘old fashioned’ but he believes it pays well, with tips on top, and drivers get to travel. But the job is responsible, dealing with up to 50 or so passengers.