Pro-Brexit campaigners plan a ‘walkabout’ in Grantham this Saturday to show “we mean Leave.”

Organiser, Marietta King of Ukip said: “Believe in Britain, Let’s go WTO!”

The former UKIP candidate for Grantham and Stamford says the event, though organised by Ukippers, is for everyone who supports Brexit, regardless of their party political affiliation.

With Brexit in the news and with continuing controversy concerning Grantham MP Nick Boles, Mrs King expects to receive a lot of support.

“We will get a lot of good responses. It will cheer you up.”

The walkabout leaves the Tollemache on St Peter’s Hill at 10.15am before heading off to the market for 1.5 to 2 hours before returning to the Wetherspoon’s for a drink.

A similar walkabout is planned for Stamford next Friday, also starting at Wetherspoons, before heading to the market and returning back to Wetherspoons for a drink.