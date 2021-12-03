A Grantham man has raised £1,000 for charity on his 70th birthday.

Brian Duller held a special birthday with live music at Grantham College refectory in aid of the local Naomi Fund which was set up by Naomi Fardell’s parents, Michelle and Dean, to support the hospitals, including Grantham Hospital, which had looked after their daughter.

Unfortunately, after two and a half years of care and operations, Naomi died after she was born with severe congenital heart defects.

Brian Duller, right, with Dean and Michelle Fardell. (53431497)

Live music was provided by Terry Carey, Paula Burrows, Motown Motions and Leanne Disney. Kevin Beck provided a hog roast.

The evening was attended by more than 150 people.

Brian said: “I am over the moon. The Naomi Fund was hit hard by Covid because they could not hold any fundraising events so I wanted to help the fund a bit.”