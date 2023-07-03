Police are investigating damage to several properties after bricks were thrown.

The incidents took place along Gorse Rise, in Grantham.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Grantham officers are investigating damage to several properties on Gorse Rise, Grantham.

A damaged greenhouse in Gorse Rise, Grantham.

“Bricks have been thrown from the pathway behind, smashing windows.”

The greenhouse of an elderly woman who lives in Gorse Rise has been damaged on several occasions.

Her daughter, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “If she had been in her greenhouse at the time it could have done her serious harm.

“She is not safe sitting in her own garden.”

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 138 of July 1.