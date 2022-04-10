A bridal boutique has moved to a larger location in the town centre.

Together Bridal, a well-known bridal boutique in the local area has just moved premises to a larger, more prominent location on Grantham High Street, offering brides-to-be an easily accessible place to look at the latest bridal designs.

The move comes at a pivotal time for the boutique as it continues to grow with increased visibility in the town.

Together Bridal's new boutique (55912274)

Ingrid Dean, owner of Together Bridal, said: “We have a loyal number of brides who recommend us, and we just wanted to find somewhere that would offer more visibility and accessibility than our previous store. When also attracting new customers.

“We have ensured that all of our dresses fall under the £499 price which makes us an attractive option for discerning brides who are looking for value for money without compromise on style.

“The new premises are open and stocked with fantastic collections, including dresses by Mori Lee, Forever Yours, Sophia Tolli, and many more. We only open for appointments though, so please drop us a line and we can be open especially for you for a private viewing.”

Ingrid Dean, owner of Together Bridal (55912276)