I read in your website that Buckminster Estates are trying to weasel out of honouring the legally binding Section 106 commitment to a road bridge on Pennine Way to connect the A52 to Great Gonerby, says Courtney Finn, chairman of Grantham Civic Society.

They say that the east west bypass will do away with the need for the Pennine Way connection. When the estate was given planning permission in 2011 the bridge was estimated to cost between £6 to £8m and the agreement was that it should be completed when the 750th house was finished.

The land was sold to developers and money was to be reserved for the bridge. This figure must be getting close and the bridge should be planned. One can understand that Buckminster would rather not have to provide the millions for the bridge but the east west bypass was known at the time in 2011 so nothing has changed except the town has more traffic than ever.

Buckminster accepted the provisions of the Section 106 agreement then and they should honour it now.

Grantham continues to grow bigger, ever more houses are being built and the need for connectivity and for more infrastructure is growing not reducing. A simple pathway for pedestrians and cyclists at Pennine Way is not enough but of course it is a fraction of the cost of a proper road bridge to take cars. Buckminster have the right to apply for the Section 106 agreement to be replaced but I hope this will be resisted by the council.

Courtney Finn

Chairman, Grantham Civic Society