'Bridge' brings the 'wow' factor to Grantham

Around 2,000 people gathered in Grantham’s town centre on Saturday to watch the global premiere of ‘Bridge’, according to the council-owned company behind it.

The performance in the Market Place was the finale of a three-day arts experience produced by Coventry-based Imagineer Productions, and the start of a tour for the project.

From Thursday to Saturday, the bridge structure played host to a series of free pop-up events , acting as a stage for local groups, schools and theatre companies including Grantham Dramatic Society, Grantham Capoeira, St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham Gymnastics, local DJs and many others to share their skills.

The on Saturday evening, it became the setting for the outdoor performance, which was themed around bridging a divide and featured acrobatics, dance, comedy, theatre and live music.

Presented by InvestSK, South Kesteven District Council’s economic growth and regeneration company, the ‘Bridge’ finale performance was the culmination of a community engagement programme spanning several months of bridge building activity across the district.

Acting leader of SKDC Councillor Kelham Cooke, and director of InvestSK, said: “I am enormously proud that South Kesteven hosted this first-class piece of outdoor arts for its global premiere performance and I was thrilled so see so many people come and enjoy the show.

“There was an incredible atmosphere during the three-day event, with a fantastic turnout for the finale on Saturday. It just goes to show how much appetite there is for arts and cultural events of this nature.”

InvestSK is asking people who watched the performance to fill in a survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BridgeGrantham

Head of Arts Michael Cross said: “We’re thrilled with the feedback we’ve received so far - both from residents attending the Bridge events and town centre businesses who enjoyed a prosperous trading weekend.”