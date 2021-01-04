A major railway bridge in Grantham has closed for three months today to enable essential repair work to be carried out.

The bridge on Springfield Road will be closed 24 hours a day from today (Monday, January 4) until atleast 5pm on Monday, March 29, as part of a £2.7 million project by Network Rail to strengthen the bridge.

Teams will repair brick and steel work, painting and improve drainage to ensure that the bridge can be used reliably for years to come.

Springfield Road is closed to motorists. (43808279)

Springfield Road will be closed to motorists from today but access will be maintained for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists.

Network Rail completed vital work to strengthen the bridge at Barrowby Road in December as planned following a three month closure.

Progress was made at Springfield Road during two overnight road closures and one weekend road closure in November. Both roads were open over the Christmas period.

Paul Rutter, route director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said he is aware of the disruption the closures will bring but stressed that the work is needed.

He said: “This work to strengthen the two railway bridges is vital for the railway and the community of Grantham that the line runs through.

“We have planned the work carefully to phase it so that we keep disruption to a minimum for people in the town.

“We would like to thank people in advance for their patience whilst the work is carried out and apologise for any inconvenience.”