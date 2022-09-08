A bridge in Fulbeck has been reopened after it was closed for repairs.

Lincolnshire County Council has reopened the A607 Fulbeck Bridge after carrying out works to resurface, waterproof and replace joints along the bridge.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "This work by our specialist crew has been carried out as quickly as possible and to a high specification.

The A607 Fulbeck Bridge over the A17. Image via Google Streetview (58927914)

"The work we have carried out here ensures a longer life for the bridge and keeps the bridge in situ as a very useful part of travel for the residents and businesses who use the road."

The repairs to the bridge were originally delayed by five days due to the August bank holiday weekend.

It was due to be completed on September 2, but this changed to September 7.