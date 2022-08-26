Essential bridge work that needs to be completed cannot happen until after the bank holiday, "due to a lack of availability of subcontract specialists".

Lincolnshire County Council said that "despite the best efforts of our bridge specialists to cover the work areas affected", the completion of surfacing, lining and installing bridge joints are directly impacted.

This will now delay the completion of the bridge works by five days.

The A607 Fulbeck Bridge over the A17. Image via Google Streetview (58927914)

The original completion date for the bridge to be finished was September 2, this will now extend to September 7, which is subject to possible further change because of unforeseen circumstances.

The works will see the A607 Fulbeck Bridge resurfaced and waterproofed, with joints also set to be replaced.

An LCC spokesperson said that if they are able to shorten that date as they move forward with the remaining aspects of the specialist work, they will do so, and will make that information available as soon as possible.

Karen Cassar, assistant director of highways at LCC said: “This delay is frustrating but, unfortunately, it cannot be avoided.

“Because the operations being carried out are difficult and require a specific type of expertise, we cannot put any sort of contingency into effect. There will be an inevitable knock-on with the completion date for the bridge works but if we can find a way to claw any time back and get things finished sooner, then that's what we will do.

“I would like to thank everyone effected by these works for their continuing patience whilst these works carry on with the new schedule and are planned to complete on September 7.”

For more information about road works in your area go to: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.

Got a story? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk