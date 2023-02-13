The district council is inviting people interested in becoming a councillor to a briefing session ahead of the May local elections.

South Kesteven District Council will be holding the briefing on Wednesday, February 22, at 6pm at the council chamber on St Peter's Hill, Grantham.

The session will provide information to anyone thinking of becoming a councillor and what the role involves.

Karen Bradford, returning officer and SKDC chief executive, said: "At the local elections on Thursday, May 4, SKDC will be electing all 56 members to the district council across 30 wards.

“To have effective, democratic local government, a council needs people who will represent their communities, make their voices heard, champion local services and help shape the future.

“A councillor can make a real difference to their local community and wider society in many ways. For example, you could be representing the views of local people to ensure the community gets the right services, supporting a resident with an issue, or helping to shape the community by driving ideas.

“Being a councillor is a varied and highly fulfilling role. You do not need any experience, or special qualifications, and you will gain new skills, experience and knowledge. Councillors receive an allowance and can work flexibly.

“Anyone who would like to know more is invited to attend this briefing session. There is no need to book as there should be ample space for everyone.”

Topics in the briefing will include how to be a councillor, services provided by SKDC, SKDC's committee structure and how decisions are made.

The formal election process begins with the publication of the Notice of Election no later than March 20.

Completed candidate nomination papers must be delivered by hand to the SKDC council offices in Grantham by 4pm on Tuesday, April 4.

Anyone who would like more information can go to www.local.gov.uk/be-councillor.

Of people can contact the elections team on 01476 40 60 80.