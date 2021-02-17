Anyone interested in standing as a Lincolnshire County Councillor in the May elections can attend briefing sessions run by South Kesteven District Council.

The chief executive of SKDC, Karen Bradford, will act as deputy returning officer at the elections on Thursday, May 6, for Police and Crime Commissioner and Lincolnshire County Council elections.

She said the virtual briefings, which will start at 5pm on Thursday, March 4, and Monday, March 8, are intended to assist anyone thinking of becoming a local councillor. They will also explain the nomination process, outline the election timetable as well as matters relating to voting, campaigning and arrangements for the count.

Lincolnshire County Council (32376047)

She said: “At the vote on 6 May, South Kesteven will elect county councillors for the 14 divisions within our district.

“It is important that candidates and agents wishing to take part in these elections attend the briefing sessions where detailed information on the whole election process will be available. The sessions also give candidates and agents the opportunity to ask any questions they may have.”

Anyone who would like to know more about the briefing sessions or who would like to receive a nominationpack should contact the elections team on 01476 40 60 80 or email elections@southkesteven.gov.uk

The election process begins with the publication of the Notice of Election on March 22. Completed nomination papers must be delivered by hand to the SKDC Offices, St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, between then and 4pm on Thursday, April 8.

Appointments will be required to deliver nomination papers which can be made by contacting the elections team on 01476 40 60 80.

Also taking place on May 6 are by-elections for the Glen Ward of SKDC (one vacancy); Corby Glen Parish Council (two vacancies); Pointon and Sempringham Parish Council (five vacancies) and St George’s Ward of Stamford Town Council (one vacancy).

Karen Bradford will be the returning officer for the district, parish and town council elections and counting officer for a number of Neighbourhood Plan referendums taking place on the same day.