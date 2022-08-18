The headteacher of the Sir William Robertson Academy believes 'bright futures lie ahead' for students as they received their A-level results.

The Year 13 pupils from the academy are today (Thursday, August 18) celebrating their A level and BTEC results, with most securing their place for their first-choice university or embarking on apprenticeships or their chosen careers.

Sebastian Bee, from Grantham, achieved three A*s in maths, further maths and graphics, as well as grade A in Physics. He has secured a place at the University of Bath to study architecture.

Sebastian Bee achieved three A*s and one A, and Peter Wynn-Jones achieved 2 A*s and a grade B. Credit: SWRA (58732500)

Peter Wynn-Jones, from Brant Broughton, is also heading to the University of Bath where he will study maths after he gained A* grades in maths and further maths and a grade B in Physics.

Charlie Moreland, from Long Bennington, achieved A grades in history and drama, as well as grade B in English literature, and will be starting a degree in American literature and creative writing at the University of East Anglia in September.

Charles Martin, from Brant Broughton, gained grade A in media studies, grade B in English literature and grade C in 3D design, and he has secured a place at the University of Lincoln to study product design.

Charles Moreland achieved two As and one B. Credit: SWRA (58732556)

Talented performer Saffron Simpson from Newark, who has appeared in every school production since joining the academy in 2015, achieved B grades in geography, psychology and drama and is planning to study psychology at Manchester Metropolitan University.

SWRA’s BTEC students excelled this year, with all Level 3 applied science and Level 3 computing candidates achieving distinction* or distinction grades.

George Lee-Brown, from Newark, was one of three students awarded distinction* in the Level 3 certificate in computing, and is going to study cyber security at Nottingham Trent University.

Keen performer Saffron Simpson achieved three Bs. Credit: SWRA (58732587)

Once again, the BTEC Level 3 sport cohort are celebrating success, with 100% of students gaining distinction*, distinction or merit grades in these qualifications. Samuel Rawcliffe-Rook from Newark, Nathan Jacobs from Waddington, Jacob Hutton from Grantham and Aaron Scholes from Cranwell all achieved the Level 3 extended diploma in sport, which is equivalent to 3 A-levels.

Samuel and Nathan are both planning to continue their studies in this field by studying sport and exercise at Sheffield Hallam University.

Evie Andrews, from Newark, gained a distinction in the Level 3 certificate in sport, as well as grade A in A-level drama and grade C in A-level psychology, and she will also be heading to Sheffield Hallam University in September where she will study adult nursing.

Nathan Jacobs and Samuel Rawcliffe-Rook both achieved a Level 3 extended diploma in sport. Credit: SWRA (58732625)

Inspired by a love of education, Amy Pearson, Sophie Clark, Elizabeth Glass and Abigail Rowlands are all embarking on courses in primary teaching.

Amy and Sophie, both from Newark, have secured places at Lincoln’s Bishop Grosseteste University, whereas Elizabeth, from Coddington, and Abigail, from Newark, are heading to York St John University.

Health and Social Care student Alicia Matts, also from Newark, will begin her career as a trainee nurse associate with the NHS having achieved A* in the NCFE health and social care qualification.

Evie Andrews achieved distinction in the Level 3 certificate in sport, and also A in A-level drama, and a grade C in A-level pyschology. Credit: SWRA (58732647)

Mark Guest, headteacher of SWRA said: "We are delighted that the hard work and commitment of our students has been so richly rewarded.

"This year group was denied the opportunity to take their GCSE exams due to the pandemic and they have risen to the challenge of their Sixth Form courses magnificently.

"Bright futures lie ahead for all of our students – they have secured impressive results and they are wonderful young people who deserve to go far.

"We are looking forward to a bumper intake of students into our Sixth Form next year and they couldn’t have finer role models to look up to and seek to emulate."

Charlotte Wilson, head of Sixth Form added: "I am so proud of our Year 13 students. They have demonstrated consistently positive and resilient attitudes throughout their sixth form studies and it is fantastic that their hard work has paid off.

"To see them leave us to pursue academic studies, apprenticeships and careers in fields they are passionate about at outstanding institutions is amazing. They are a fantastic group of young people and we wish them all the best of luck with their future endeavours."