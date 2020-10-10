A wine bar in Grantham town centre reopened under new management last week.

The Eden Wine Bar and Restaurant, in Market Place, closed in August due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, before new owners Thejana and Danushka Punchihewa, came forward.

The couple, who also own The Party Balloon Shop on nearby Westgate, welcomed customers back last Thursday.

The team at Eden Wine Bar.(42526008)

Danushka said: "It was brilliant. We had really busy opening night, followed by a busy Friday and Saturday, too. Sunday lunch was pre-booked and we were fully booked.

"We really appreciate the support given by the local customers. We were not expecting it at all."

When news of the bar’s closure was announced in August, customers and former staff took to Facebook to express their disappointment.

Its previous owners, Chris and Theresa Duggan, said: "Due to the Covid-19 pandemic creating uncertainty and difficult trading conditions, we at The Eden have decided to close our doors as we are no longer able to offer the service and standards we have always tried to uphold.”

Now back open, doors open at 5.30pm with dinner service from 6pm.

To pre-book, visit www.edenhq.co.uk or call 01476 589401. Walk-ins are also welcome.