Brilliant weekend rounds off successful Gravity Fields Festival

Gravity Fields Festival 2018 (4494663)

Grantham's Gravity Fields Festival has enjoyed another fantastic year with thousands of visitors enjoying the weekend's finale.

The town centre was packed with people on Saturday enjoying acrobatics, music, exhibitions and much more as part of this year's theme celebrating the 250th anniversary of the voyage of HMS Endeavour to the South Pacific with Captain Cook and Lincolnshire born botanist Sir Joseph Banks.

A magnificent fireworks display brought Saturday night's festivities to an end. During the evening local schools and organisations delivered their artworks of flowers and plants which filled St Peter's Hill green representing the New World countries and islands that HMS Endeavour visited during its voyage of discovery. The Garden of Light installation lit up St Peter's Hill.

A representation of HMS Endeavour was paraded along High Street and dancers and actors played out the voyage of the ship as she observed the transit of Venus and gathered exotic plants and artefacts from the New World.

Large crowds could be seen during the evening viewing the spectacular acrobatics of Gorilla Circus in Market Place and there was a huge queue of people outside St Wulfram's Church waiting to see Luke Jerram's Museum of the Moon, an installation which has proved very popular throughout the week.

Photographs by Toby Roberts.