A bring and buy sale next weekend will collect items and raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

Organisers say they will take donations of any good clean items of blankets, towels, clothes and toys, along with brand new toiletries and personal hygiene goods.

There will also be a sale of other goods at the event.

The table top sale will support Ukrainian refugees. (55263594)

People can take goods on the day to donate and enjoy a coffee, tea and cake.

The sale starts at 11.30am on Saturday, March 12, on the green (behind the office) at Allington Gardens.

All donations and money raised will go to the Red Cross and the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

Call 07585 113707 for collections and more details.