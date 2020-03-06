There have been urgent calls for the return of a town centre scheme to tackle nightlife violence following an assault in Grantham on Friday night, in which a man suffered a serious head injury.

A former chairman of the Grantham Pubwatch scheme and a current club owner in the town have both said they support the idea of a new scheme to identify troublemakers and prevent them from entering pubs and clubs.

The call comes after an incident near the King’s Arms pub which happened in Westgate, at about 11.20pm on Friday.