The chairman of South Kesteven District Council and a winner of Britain's Got Talent have inspected a parade of Army Reserves as they graduated.

Councillor Helen Crawford was invited to inspect the parade on Saturday (July 9) as the reserves graduated from their basic training course at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks.

Alongside Coun Crawford, Chelsea Pensioner and Britain's Got Talent winner Colin Thackery and Queen's Chaplain the Rev Geraldine Pond were in attendance for the official ceremony which involved 90 Army Reserve soldiers.

Councillor Helen Crawford was invited to the parade of Army Reserves as they graduated from their basic training. (57947227)

Coun Crawford said: "It was an absolute honour to be asked to carry out the inspection.

"It gave me the chance to talk to some incredible young men and women who will in future be providing support to and operating alongside the regular Army at home and overseas, contributing to the nation's defence.

"They have come to Grantham from all over the UK to be trained on all aspects of military life and they can be very proud of themselves for completing that successfully."

The reserves have just completed a 26-day modular basic training course, 40 distance learning lessons and physical development challenges.

Colin Thackery, who served for 25 years in the Royal Artillery, told Reserves: "You are an important part of the Army and will play an integral part in its four main responsibilities of protecting the United Kingdom, fighting its enemies, preventing conflict and dealing with disaster.

"You should be proud of the role that you will play."

Leader of SKDC Councillor Kelham Cooke and the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, also attended the ceremony.

This was the latest pass off parade at the Army Training Regiment (Grantham), with councillors invited as VIP guests to join the Reserves' families in the celebration.