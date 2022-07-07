War veteran and Britain's Got Talent winner Colin Thackery will be the Inspecting Officer at the Grantham Army Training Regiment pass off parade.

The soldiers at the Army Training Regiment (Grantham), Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, will mark the end of their basic training with the parade at 1.30pm on Saturday, July 9.

Colin, a Royal Hospital Chelsea pensioner and winner of BGT in 2019, will take the salute in front of their proud families and friends.

Alongside their basic training, the soldiers have also undertaken 10 days of either consolidated or weekend training alongside a distance learning package and it end a 16-day residential training course at the Army Training Regiment in Grantham.

The course is designed to teach everything an Army Reserve recruit needs to know to become an effective soldier and fulfil their role within the Army Reserve.

This includes military terminology, drill, how to wear uniform, physical fitness, weapon handling, first aid, field craft and map reading.

Following the pass off parade, the soldiers who have joined Army Reserve units from a variety of cap badges and Corps, including the Royal Logistic Corps, Intelligence Corps and the Royal Army Medical Corps, will return to their units to complete their initial trade training.