A former Britain's Got Talent winner is set to perform two of his vote winning songs at a military fundraising concert.

The Korean War Veteran and Chelsea pensioner, Colin Thackery, won the talent contest in 2019 and will be performing at the Concert of Hope with the Regimental Band of the Coldstream Guards.

The concert will take place at 7.30pm on Friday, October 22, at St Wulfram's Church.

The 2019 Britain's Got Talent winner, Colin Thackery (52173029)

Colin will be performing 'Love Changes Everything' which was his winning son in the final, and another vote winner 'Wind beneath my wings'.

Neil McCorquodale said: "I feel sure that Colin will melt hearts in the audience as he did with the television voters in 2019.

"It's going to be a wonderful night and to hear Colin accompanied by such a top regimental band will be something to remember."

Tickets for the event cost £18 per person, but children under 16 can go for free. Doors open at 6.30pm.

A pre-concert supper at the Angel and Royal Hotel will be offered at £25 per head with £5 being donated to ABF by the Hotel for each guest who dines there.

Tickets are available from St Wulfram’s Parish Office (01476 561342) or online here, Robert Holland Funeral Directors, St Catherine’s Road (01476 594422) or Grantham Guildhall Box Office (01476 406158) or online from the Guildhall.

Supper tickets are available from the Angel and Royal Hotel (01476 565816) or online at www.angelandroyal.co.uk