British Gas engineers and staff in the Grantham area are on strike because they say they are threatened with the sack if they do not "accept" cuts to pay and terms and conditions.

Workers voted overwhelmingly by 89 per cent to strike after they say boss of parent company Centrica Chris O’Shea threatened to fire them.

British Gas workers in the area have been picketing by their vans as they cannot gather together because of the pandemic.

Grantham and Newark British Gas engineers.Montage courtesy of Edward Catanach (44060370)

British Gas engineer Edward Catanach tweeted a picture ofhimself and other workers who cover the Grantham and Newark areas picketing by their vans.

Mr Catanach said yesterday: "Another day unpaid, not serving loyal customers and waiting for British Gas to get back to the table. We want a fair deal without any threats."

He added: "I love my job, my colleagues and customers. I am proud to work for the best technical heating force in the country! It's insulting that the powers above want to lower our value."

The workers are represented by the GMB union which says British Gas parent company Centrica reported an operating profit (before exceptional items and tax) of £901 million in 2019 and

the operating profitability of its UK home heating business rose by 27 per cent in the first six months of 2020.

Justin Bowden, GMB National Secretary, said workers will be carrying out a ritual burning of their new 'sign or be fired' contracts. He said:“GMB members at British Gas are burning the new contracts to show graphically their defiance of the imposition of hourly pay 15% below the agreed rate - as well as other changes.

“This is yet another attempt get through to Mr O’Shea that staff accepting cuts of this magnitude in a profitable company is wishful thinking in the extreme.

“British Gas has provoked disruption to more than 100,000 households already in the backlog for services. That number will grow due to the seven new strike dates.

“The company needs to put customers and staff first by abandoning wishful thinking and taking ‘fire and rehire’ off the table."

In a statement, Centrica said: "We have strong contingency plans in place to ensure we will still be there for customers who really need us, and we’ll prioritise vulnerable households and emergencies.

"We’re operating in an incredibly competitive market and British Gas has lost too many jobs and too many customers over recent years. We can’t continue like this.

"We need to take action to modernise and refocus the company in line with what our customers need now, not what they needed 20 years ago. Our pay for engineers will remain the highest in the sector, but we need to get productivity back to where it used to be and for some, we need to increase the working week from 37 to 40 hours.

"We’re not changing base pay or pensions and we will reward increased productivity through additional bonuses. 83 per cent of our employees have already accepted the new terms - including the majority of our engineers. Our changes are ultimately to protect and create jobs for the future."