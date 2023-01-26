A man completed a 24 hour cycle ride as he prepares to run his first London Marathon.

Broc Slinger, 34, is set to take on the London Marathon in April to raise money for Hospice UK in memory of his dad, Mark Slinger, who died of cancer in January 2022.

The training alone for the London Marathon was not enough for Broc, however, as he decided to complete a 24 hour cycling challenge at Anytime Fitness in Westgate, Grantham, which he finished on January 16 at 10am.

Broc completed a 24 hour cycling challenge at Anytime Fitness. (62056910)

Although he is not a member at the gym, Anytime accommodated Broc's challenge and he has now raised over £1,100 for Hospice UK.

Broc said: "I am not a member of Anytime Fitness but I once was when I lived in Loughborough many years ago. So I knew that they were a 24 hour gym.

"I contacted them back in November to see if I could do some kind of fundraiser for Hospice UK.

Broc completed a 24 hour cycling challenge at Anytime Fitness. (62056907)

"From the start they have been fantastic in letting me use the gym to conduct the 24 hour Cycle.

"It's just something that popped into my head to do. I thought, why not! I managed 624km in the end with no real training for it."

Broc is originally from Morecambe in Lancashire and now lives in Leicester, but works at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham.

He said that training is "going well" so far, and that he does have previous experience, having ran the Rutland Marathon in 2018.

Broc is running in memory of his dad, Mark Slinger. (62056926)

Broc added: "Being in the military I like to keep myself fit, so running is something I have also done most of my life really. "

To donate or find out more, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/broc-slinger1

Broc is training for the London Marathon in aid of Hospice UK. (62056923)

Broc said: "Please sponsor whatever you can, thank you once again for helping me reach my target and I will keep you updated with my training progress on social media."