A packed series of summer shows will take place at the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham.

The latest What’s On brochure giving details of what is being staged can be found online or as a printed copy to pick up from the Arts Centre.

The brochure has details of a variety of events on offer for all ages from family-friendly workshops, show-stopping theatre, unique dance performances and a wide range of musical showcases.

Where The Lost Socks Go (63662057)

The Arts Centre continues to support theatre at a grassroots level with local amateur group St Peter’s Hill Players returning to the stage. Their comedic murder-mystery Murdered to Death is at the Arts Centre between Wednesday and Friday, May 3 and 5.

The New Youth Theatre will then share their toe-tapping performances of Peter Pan and Chicago. Peter Pan will fly in between Monday and Thursday, July 3 and 6, whilst Chicago shines the spotlight on the roaring twenties on Saturday, July 29.

Also celebrating 1920’s New York City is Swinging At The Cotton Club, a show celebrating the music and dance of the iconic night club. The Lindy Hop Dance Company and The Harry Strutters Hot Rhythm Orchestra recreate the exhilarating dance and music on Friday, May 12.

For younger audiences, Where The Lost Socks Go on Thursday, June 1, combines catchy songs and a host of crazy characters on the quest for a missing sock. To continue the fun, audiences can then join Under The Bed Theatre at 3.15pm for a free music and drama workshop based on the show.

In July, the Nosy Little Troll tells the tale of a troll with an amazingly sensitive nose. The show features crafted puppets, live music and lots of audience engagement.

The popular concert series Music in Quiet Places returns with performances in some of the district’s historic and atmospheric churches.

The annual tradition celebrates the rich musical heritage of the region while appreciating the historic and cultural significance of the churches.

Kosmos Ensemble will perform at St Vincent’s Church, Caythorpe, on Thursday, June 1, before Melrose Quartet showcase their acapella harmonies and energy-packed instrumentals on Thursday, June 15, at The Priory Church in Deeping St. James.

In July, Alva – Angels in the Architecture will perform at St Michaels And All Angels Church in Uffington on July 13, before Meraki Duo closes the series on Thursday, June 27, at St Andrew’s Church in Billingborough.

The full brochure is available here

Booking information for all events is available at Guildhall Arts Centre Box-Office between 10am and 2pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday or online at www.guildhallartscentre.com