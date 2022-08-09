A lorry has broken down on the Asda roundabout in Grantham.

Traffic is being held up this morning (Tuesday, August 9) and is moving slowly on the roundabout at the junction of Barrowby Road and Sankt Augustin Way.

Police are in attendance to guide the traffic around the lorry assisted by a member of staff from Asda.

The lorry has broken down on the Asda roundabout. (58523377)

Queues were backing up inside the car park as people wished to leave. While the police held other traffic, drivers leaving Asda had to cross on to the entrance side of the road and then go around the back of the lorry.

Motorists were instructed to leave a wide berth but many had to complete a three-point turn to get around.

Some motorists were seen trying to drive through the gap between the driver's cab and the railings.

The lorry was initially stopped at a different part of the roundabout but then moved on, blocking the Asda exit.

More updates to follow.