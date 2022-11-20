A broken World War One memorial cross discovered at a church has been restored free of charge by a Grantham memorial business.

Melvin Dobbs, who has a keen interest in military history, decided to take a drive one day in February to explore St Mary's Church, Swinstead, where he discovered a broken World War One memorial cross.

Melvin felt "totally dismayed" and enquired as to whether this memorial may be restored.

The restored memorial. Credit: Melvin Dobbs (60763347)

He discovered Swinstead Parish Council were unable to obtain funding. He then contacted the Lincoln branch of the Western Front Association, which he is a member of, and it said it would pay for the restoration if he could obtain a quote.

So, he contacted Samantha and Mark Shepherd from Shepherd Memorials in Grantham and they said they would restore it for free.

Melvin said: "Myself and the branch cannot get over their generosity in doing this, particularly because the cross is made from York stone which would cost many thousands to replicate.

The restoration of the memorial taking place. Credit: Melvin Dobbs (60763241)

"They have done a fantastic job in restoring it and quite frankly, unless any accidents happen, it will be there for another 100 years.

"It is a very finely carved memorial and the detail is absolutely fantastic."

The restoration of the memorial taking place. Credit: Melvin Dobbs (60763280)

Shepherd Memorials is a Grantham family-run business that has been running for over 30 years.

Samantha Shepherd said: "Mr Dobbs approached us regarding the renovation. The war graves commission can only do so much and solitary memorials tend to be largely forgotten.

"This memorial stone has such a striking carving on it, it seemed such a shame to see it lying on the ground, as I know the workmanship that would have gone into carving the cross.

"Mark felt that this was the right thing to do for such a young man who died serving his country. "

The donated plaque. Credit: Melvin Dobbs (60763377)

Shepherd Memorials also donated a new memorial plaque to All Saints Church in Hougham.