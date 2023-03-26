Members of the Grantham Life Saving Club are the first in Lincolnshire to receive bronze awards from the Royal Life Saving Society Academy.

They were handed the Bronze Star Award after demonstrating their ability in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the use of automated external defibrillators and advanced life-saving skills in the water.

The club's Ruth Bourner said: "These members are the first to qualify for this award in Lincolnshire, something the club is very proud of."

Grantham Life Saving Club members and instructors are, from left - Riley Quinn, Mel Fulcher, Natasha Bradley, Tom Fulcher, Evie Atkinson, Fiona Hewerdine and Ian Fulcher. (63168661)

