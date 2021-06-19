Two Nepalese brothers who took the plunge to open a restaurant in Grantham say they have been overwhelmed by the support of local people.

Manish and Ishan Acharya opened the all-you-can-eat Fusion buffet restaurant in The George Centre last month. The restaurant offers diners a range of Nepalese, Indian, Oriental and Italian dishes. While they have enjoyed their first month in charge, it has not all been plain sailing.

Manish told the Journal: “Fusion buffet has completed a month now. We are grateful to the people of Grantham who gave us overwhelming love and support. But I won’t lie, it wasn’t easy. At times exhilarating, at times stressful, I felt the same pressure I felt 20 years ago when I was going through the selection process of becoming a Gurkha soldier.”

Brothers Manish and Ishan Acharya who opened the Fusion restaurant in the George Centre, Grantham. (48251215)

While Ishan is a trained chef and has experience of working in the restaurant trade for 10 years, this is a new venture for Manish, who first came to the UK about 20 years ago when he joined the Gurkhas.

Manish undertook two tours of Afghanistan with the Gurkhas and underwent tough training. He said: “I carried a basket called a doko on my head with 35kg in weight competing with others. I had practiced extremely hard. I was selected and trained thoroughly. I proudly served the British Army twice in Afghanistan and other parts of the world.

“When the army relieved me, I got trained to become a telecoms engineer and I am enjoying my job.”

Ishan Acharya, Devila Gaire, Councillor Dean Ward and Manish Acharya at the opening of Fusion Buffet. (47305793)

Food has always been an important part of the brothers’ lives and brings back memories of their younger days in Nepal.

Manish added: “It was the lockdown that made me realise just how valuable eating out, meeting people over food is. Me and my brother were always foodies and we loved to surprise our very hard working mom with a complete meal.

“She would wake up at 4am to wash and feed the cows, then milk the cows and clean the shed. When she returned home, a piping hot breakfast would be waiting for her.

Manish Acharya with the Gurkhas in Afghanistan. (48289739)

“She knew us very well, so she would wake even earlier and keep our favourite meal ready.”

In England, Manish and his brother’s family made Nepali and Indian food, experimenting with flavours and sourcing authentic ingredients. When the opportunity to acquire or set up a restaurant came up, “I really felt the universe was conspiring to make a dream come true”, said Manish.

“So here we are. Businessmen with no training but a lot of passion to serve the community and share our love of Nepali food.

“This past month we have learned a lot. Our customers are supporting us and giving us ideas and we are very grateful to them.

Manish Acharya in Afghanistan. (48291263)

“The only concern is that some customers compare us with huge chain buffet restaurants situated in mega-cities. We are a small family-run restaurant in a town with a medium-sized population. We personally cook our food after we personally source the ingredients.

“There is a reason why we didn’t look for any franchising.

“We want to bring authentic Nepali taste to the people of Grantham. My brother Ishan cooks the food and on many occasions, customers have asked for the chef to be called out and tipped Ishan. This along with being granted five out of five by the Government Food Agency will help us go further.”

The brothers are also now providing takeaway boxes for £4.99 during the day and £3.99 per box after 8.30pm.