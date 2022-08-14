Two residents of a retirement community have set up a fundraiser to install a defibrillator for the community to use.

Maurice and Gordon Fry, who both live in Brick Kiln Place, a retirement community in Springfield Road, Grantham, are hoping to raise £2,500 to install a new defibrillator.

The campaign was the idea of Maurice, aged 82, who has lived at Brick Kiln Place since March 2021. Gordon, aged 80, moved to the community six months before Maurice and is supporting his brother with the fundraising.

Gordon Fry (left) and Maurice Fry. (58610607)

Maurice said: "The closest defibrillator to this area of Grantham is approximately 1 mile away. As a community, we need one much closer."

According to the British Heart Foundation, there are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests a year in the UK where emergency medical services attempt to resuscitate the victim.

However, the survival rate is low with only 1 in 10 people who have a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital surviving.

Gordon Fry standing by entrance to Brick Kiln Place where the defibrillator will be kept. (58610603)

Maurice added: "If a defibrillator is used within three to five minutes, it can produce survival rates as high as 50 per cent to 70 per cent.

"As a community, we can help to significantly increase survival rates from out-of-hospital cardiac arrests through bystander defibrillation.

"Having a defibrillator available and accessible for the whole of our community, located at Brick Kiln Place, will enable us all to increase the rate of survival, should anyone need it.

"Our target is to raise sufficient funds to purchase a defibrillator and money to maintain it."

Lace Housing, the business that runs Brick Kiln Place, have agreed for the defibrillator to be installed and maintained by them in the building's entrance, with 24/7 access for anyone who needs it.

Maurice continued: "In order to achieve this life-saving equipment for the community, please donate and help save someone’s life; that person could be you, your family member or friend.

"Help their chance of survival by donating today."

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/brick-kiln-place-local-community-defibrillator

