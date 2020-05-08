Two brothers have been hard at work creating their very own scarecrow in a bid to raise money for a deserving cause on VE Day.

Heidi Boby sent in this picture of her boys Liam, 5, and Billy-Jay, 4, who have been busy this week making the scarecrow of a soldier wearing a medal.

The boys are raising money for the NHS with the scarecrow on parade outside their home in Long Bennington.