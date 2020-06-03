Home   News   Article

Young Grantham Tennis Club brothers raise more than £1,000 for NHS during lockdown

By Graham Newton
Published: 15:08, 03 June 2020
 | Updated: 16:13, 03 June 2020

Three young brothers have raised more than £1,000 by taking on a number of tennis challenges during lockdown.

Elijah Killen Smith, 10, and siblings Archie, 8,and Louis, 5, of Bottesford, wanted to show their support for the NHS and came up with the idea of the challenges which they have been filming and loading on to YouTube.

Mum Helen Killen Smith said: “When lockdown began they decided they wanted to do something to raise money for the NHS so they started to take on tennis challenges.

