Three young brothers have raised more than £1,000 by taking on a number of tennis challenges during lockdown.

Elijah Killen Smith, 10, and siblings Archie, 8,and Louis, 5, of Bottesford, wanted to show their support for the NHS and came up with the idea of the challenges which they have been filming and loading on to YouTube.

Mum Helen Killen Smith said: “When lockdown began they decided they wanted to do something to raise money for the NHS so they started to take on tennis challenges.