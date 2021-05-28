Two brothers who ran a county line selling cocaine across the region have been each jailed for three-and-a-half years each.

An intelligence-led investigation into the transportation of substantial amounts of class A drugs across four counties had been underway in Cambridgeshire for many months ahead of a strike in June last year.

Officers from the northern Neighbourhood Support Team arrested Asad Dost, 28, in Paston Ridings on June 27, followed by his younger brother, Aziz Dost, 26, at his then home in New England.

Aziz Dost of Crabtree in Paston (47669646)

The brothers were known to be part of an organised crime group known as the ‘AFG’ line operating across Peterborough, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Rutland.

Their accomplice, 50-year-old Jason Ockwell was arrested later that day in Park Road, Peterborough.

A significant amount of evidence was built up by the force’s Intelligence and Specialist Crime Department prior to the trio’s arrests, however several mobile phones and more than £27,800 of cocaine were found in June.

Asad Dost of Crabtree in Paston

All three men were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, which they admitted in court.

After being found to play a ‘significant role’ in the county line, the Dost brothers, both of Crabtree in Paston, were jailed for three-and-a-half years at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (May 27).

Ockwell, of no fixed address, was deemed to play a less significant role in the line and was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison in December last year, as well as being disqualified from driving for a year and four months.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested alongside the three men in June last year, however no further action is being taken against her.

Jason Ockwell

DI Dave Taylor said: “This was a large-scale investigation which spanned many departments across our force, who all worked together to build up evidence against these three men and see them put behind bars.

“County lines drug dealing impacts so many people, not only those who are drawn in to dealing and find it hard to get out of it, but our communities where they often suffer anti-social behaviour and violence because of the dealing and drug use."

Information about county lines drug dealing and exploitation can be found on the Cambridgeshire Police force website here https://bit.ly/3fThBqe, along with the option to report concerns.