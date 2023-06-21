A pop-up event in Grantham will allow customers to find out about a new home phone service being rolled out across the region.

The East Midlands will be the first region to see BT’s new home, named Digital Voice, phone service rolled out, which will shift from analogue to digital landlines.

BT will be hosting a pop-up stand on July 11, in Grantham Library to allow customers to talk to BT staff about the new service.

BT logo.

Vicky Hicks, senior engagement manager at BT Group, said: “BT customers in the East Midlands will benefit from a tried and tested service, with around two million BT customers already having made the switch and benefitting from the many advantages of digital home phones from advanced scam call filtering capabilities to crystal-clear call audio.”

The new home phone service will be run over a broadband line.

The upgrade will replace technology that is becoming “obsolete”.

This doesn’t mean landlines are disappearing, the switch will simply involve customers plugging in their phone into a broadband router instead of a wall mounted phone socket.

Customers in the East Midlands will be contacted at least four weeks in advance before making the switch, to ensure they are ready to move to Digital Voice.

For almost all customers, Digital Voice will have no impact on how they use their home phone. They’ll still have the same service, and the price plan and bills will stay the same.

BT won’t be proactively switching anyone who falls under certain criteria including those with: a healthcare pendant, over 70 years old, who only use landlines, those with no mobile signal and those who have disclosed any additional needs.