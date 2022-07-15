A Grantham care home resident has had her bucket list wish come true after she experienced what it was like to be in a fire engine.

Sandra Corder, who is a resident at the Royal Windsor Care Home, had her dream come true as she was able to sit in a fire engine as her late husband was a Commander of the Green Goddess during the fire service strikes in 1977.

Anita Asken, who works at the care home and organised for the firefighters to come, said: "Sandra always said she would love to have a proper firelift from a proper fireman.

Sandra Corder experiencing her bucket list wish of seeing what it was really like to be in a firetruck. (57945672)

"Just for her to sit in this fire truck and play with the sirens, put the jacket on and play with the hose, it was amazing.

"For 20 minutes she had the time of the life."

Sandra's husband Tom worked in the RAF, but whilst the fire service strikes took place he became a firefighter and he used to drop Sandra off out of the restaurant she worked at in his fire engine.

During the strikes, those in service were not receiving all the equipment they needed and the two fire stations that were based near where Sandra lived, which was Huntingdon and St Neots, did not have oxygen masks.

So, one Christmas, Sandra saved money by not sending out Christmas cards and donated these to the stations so they could buy two oxygen masks.

This is why Anita decided to contact firefighters to see if they could help Sandra with her dream.

Anita added: "From her husband turning up at a restaurant, to her buying and donating these masks and then a fire truck turn up as her dying wish, it’s amazing."

Sandra is due to move to a full time care home next week.