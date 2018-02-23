Buckminster Gliding Club has ambitious plans including a high-tech flight simulator

Work is underway on ambitious plans to expand facilities at Grantham’s local gliding club.

One of the most exciting projects is to install a high-tech flight simulator, which it is hoped could broaden the appeal of the club at Saltby.

A glider on the airstrip at Buckminster Gliding Club.

Members believe it could also be a popular attraction for the public, as part of steps to extend Buckminster Gliding Club’s involvement in the community.

Work is well underway building a room for the simulator at the club’s headquarters on a former World

War Two airfield.

It is hoped a basic set-up could be in place soon, and meanwhile a group of members is to look at a range of electronics equipment which can be incorporated in a mock-up cockpit.

Club member Paddy Yeoman said: “Initially we will get a basic system up and running, hopefully soon

after the New Year. Later this will be fitted into a two seater fuselage, so making the experience much more

realistic.

“Flying is a relatively expensive, time consuming and weather dependent activity and is currently taught as a one-on-one activity.

“Simulation has been used in commercial and military aviation for many years and offers low cost, time efficient training which is not limited by weather or time of day.

“Above all it is fun. We hope the club simulator will provide a reason to visit the club even if there is

little chance of real flying due to weather.”

Dates have been announced for two competitions to be hosted by the club this summer. An open aerobatic competition will be held over the weekend of Friday, July 20, to Sunday, July 22.

And some of the country’s top pilots will be lining up for the National Aerobatic Competition from Thursday, August 23, to Sunday, August 26.

Anyone interested in learning more about the club can visit its website at www.buckminstergc.co.uk or phone the club office (9.30am to 1pm) on 01476 860 385.