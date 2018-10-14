Buckminster pupils travel back in time to mark 120th anniversary

Buckminster Primary School celebrated its 120th anniversary by holding a Victorian dress up day.

Staff and pupils had a wonderful time dressing up and taking part in Victorian themed lessons earlier this month.

Buckminster Primary School travelled back in time. (4907265)

Since opening in 1898, the school has grown from strength to strength and now has a vibrant preschool, a working and productive farm, five classes and a creative curriculum that promotes aspiration and citizenship.