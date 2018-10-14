Buckminster pupils travel back in time to mark 120th anniversary
Buckminster Primary School celebrated its 120th anniversary by holding a Victorian dress up day.
Staff and pupils had a wonderful time dressing up and taking part in Victorian themed lessons earlier this month.
Since opening in 1898, the school has grown from strength to strength and now has a vibrant preschool, a working and productive farm, five classes and a creative curriculum that promotes aspiration and citizenship.
