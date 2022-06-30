The Fusion Buffet in Grantham has confirmed the date it will be closing.

After announcing this week it would be closing, the buffet has confirmed its last day of trading will be on Sunday, July 3.

On a Facebook post, the Nepalese, Oriental and Indian food buffet said: "To all our dear customers, July 3 is the last day of Fusion Buffet Grantham.

Fusion Buffet in Grantham. Image via: Google Streetview (55241896)

"Please book and enjoy our food till then. Thank you."

The buffet was opened in the George Centre by Nepalese brothers Manish and Ishan Acharya in May 2021.

Manish previously served more than nine years in the British Army, 1st Royal Gurkha Rifles.