Builders working on a new extension to a church near have uncovered a medieval gravestone dating from the 12th or 13th century.

The circular headstone, known as a ‘discoid’, was discovered when the builders were excavating to erect their company signpost at Croxton Kerrial church.

Croxton church has two other grave slabs of a similar date, which like the discoid marker, may well be connected to the inhabitants of the medieval manor house excavated in recent years in the adjacent field.

The medieval gravestone discovered at Croxton Kerrial church.

The manor house was occupied for around a hundred years by the de Kerrial family, after whom the village is named.

The Croxton Kerrial Trust hopes to open the manor house site to the general public in the summer, once Covid restrictions allow.