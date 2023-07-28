A house fire has resulted in severe damage.

Fire crews from Grantham, Sleaford, Newark and Lincoln South attended the fire in Sharpe Road, Grantham at 6.17am yesterday (Thursday).

There was severe fire damage to 50 per cent of the loft space and ceiling of a first floor bedroom.

There was also light smoke damage to the rest of the building.

After a fire investigation was carried out, it was concluded the cause was by an electrical fault within the insulation.