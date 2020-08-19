Building work has begun on a 46-home estate in Great Gonerby, which was the subject of a 153-signature petition against the plan by villagers last year.

Land off Easthorpe Road was cleared and building under way at the end of July, in a project which is expected to take a year to complete.

Lindum has been appointed by Longhurst Group to build the affordable homes, which will be a mix of shared ownership, affordable rent and rent to buy.

The land off Easthorpe Road in Great Gonerby, where 46 homes will be built. (40839389)

Lindum design co-ordinator Jason Shackleton said initial works included installing site infrastructure.

“The first job is to form the adoptable road and carry out the site drainage,” he said.

“We will then begin to pull in the foundations before eventually beginning construction of the homes.

“The first timber frames are expected to be installed towards the end of October.”

The development will be made up of two, three and four bedroom homes and will have more than 90 car parking spaces.

Plans for the development were refused in spring last year when the developer said it could not afford to pay extra contributions for education and health facilities. Months later, new plans were brought forward and approved.

Longhurst director of land and new business Charlotte Smith said: “Along with our partners, we’ve been on a long journey to get to this point, particularly with the recent challenges we’ve had to deal with relating to coronavirus.

“We’re now looking forward to delivering much needed affordable family homes to the local area.

“As well as this, we believe the development will help support both the social and economic needs of South Kesteven and I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in getting this development to this stage.

“I’m really excited to now see it progress.”

Grant funding was secured from Homes England to help deliver the development.

Read more GranthamHomes News