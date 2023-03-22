A council building was lit up to mark World Down Syndrome Day.

The Guildhall, in St Peter's Hill, was lit up to mark the day yesterday (Tuesday), a day to create awareness about down syndrome.

Darryl Blair, a trustee for Grantham Disabled Children's Society, approached South Kesteven District Council with the request to light up the building.

The Guildhall in Grantham was lit up for World Down Syndrome Day. Photo: RSM Photography (63140821)

A spokesperson for SKDC said: "South Kesteven District Council was honoured to be part of the initiative to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, which resulted in the illumination of notable buildings across the whole country.

“The council was approached by Darryl Blair - with a request to support the cause and we were happy to do so by lighting up the Guildhall.

“The annual event helps raise awareness and celebrate World Down Syndrome Day. The date signifies and emphasises the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome, trisomy.

The Guildhall in Grantham was lit up for World Down Syndrome Day. Photo: RSM Photography (63140824)

"About 95 per cent of people with down syndrome have trisomy 21.

“SKDC supports several campaigns by illuminating the Guildhall, most recently International Holocaust Memorial Day, and marking the first anniversary of the start of the conflict in Ukraine."

World Down Syndrome Day is marked every year on March 21.