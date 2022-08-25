The Guildhall in Grantham was lit up blue and yellow to mark Ukraine Independence Day.

Yesterday (August 24) South Kesteven District Council lit up the building, as it marked 31 years to the day Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

The old ticket office in Wyndham Park was also lit up in the national colours of Ukraine, and the council also raised the Ukraine flag, alongside supporting the Sunflowers for Ukraine campaign.

The Guildhall Arts Centre lit up for Ukraine Independence Day. Credit: SKDC (58902647)

Part of Wyndham Park lit up for Ukraine Independence Day. Credit: SKDC (58902715)

SKDC leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said: "I would encourage people to support the Sunflowers for Ukraine social media campaign, where residents show their support for the people of Ukraine by posting a photo or video with a sunflower using #SunflowersForUkraine and #StandforFreedom."

More than 800 Ukrainian people have already been welcomed to safety in Lincolnshire.