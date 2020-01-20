Building of Grantham bypass bridge section to begin next week

Construction of the bridge section of Grantham's southern relief road is set to begin next week.

It will see traffic travelling northbound between Harlaxton and Little Ponton diverted on to a new part of the road from Monday.

The lane diversion is expected to be in place for seven months while the first half of the new bridge is built.

Work is under way to build a relief road to the south of Grantham. (27172849)

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "Over the past four months, Galliford Try has been hard at work widening the A1 so it can be re-aligned as part of the new Grantham southern relief road.

"And starting next week, we'll be moving traffic off of the A1's northbound lanes to this newly-widened section of road so we can make a start building the first half of the new grade-separated junction which will connect the trunk road with the B1174.

"Once that section is finished, we'll move over to the south side of the A1 to complete the bridge ahead of fully opening phase two up to traffic in 2021 and the whole of the relief road by winter 2022/23.

"Once the entire relief road is complete, it will not only reduce congestion and improve journey times in and around Grantham, but it will also boost the local economy by opening the door to more homes, job opportunities and community facilities."

The Grantham Southern Relief Road project is being led by Lincolnshire County Council and supported by South Kesteven District Council, Greater Lincolnshire LEP, Highways England, Department for Transport, Network Rail, Homes England and local businesses.

