A building society branch has made a festive donation to a local charity.

The Nottingham’s Grantham branch has donated £100 to the Grantham Passage that will help to relieve the devastating effects of poverty and homelessness this Christmas.

When the building society made charitable funds available and asked its branches to nominate projects that help the most vulnerable in their communities, the team, based on High Street, decided to support Grantham Passage, part of Grantham Poverty Concern.

Chris Thomas from Grantham Poverty Concern receives a £100 cheque from The Nottingham’s Sophie Beck. (43510780)

The £100 donation will assist the charity in providing food and Christmas treats for families from the Grantham area that access their services.

Branch Manager Sophie Beck said: “We’re really happy to be able to donate to Grantham Passage to help out local families who require their services this Christmas.

“As a branch team we are also really proud to work for an organisation that continues, even at a time when everyone is facing extra challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to play a key role in supporting those who are most at need or vulnerable.”