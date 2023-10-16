A building society has won an award.

Melton Building Society, which has a branch in Grantham, has won Mortgage Provider of the Year at the MoneyAge Awards 2023.

An awards evening was held at the Waldorf Hilton in London on Thursday, October 12, where the results were announced.

Left to right: William Bell, Simon Taylor and Dan Atkinson

Simon Taylor, CEO of Melton Building Society, said: “This accolade is not just a recognition of our efforts but a testament to our core values as a mutual organisation.

“Our foremost commitment has always been towards our community.

“We don't just provide mortgages, we put roofs over people's heads.

“This award reaffirms our dedication to this mission and the trust our community places in us.”

Simon was joined by product manager William Bell and head of intermediaries Dan Atkinson on the awards evening.

The MoneyAge awards celebrate the work, innovation and customer-centric approach of financial institutions.

Melton Building Society is located in High Street, Grantham.