A leading building supplies company will soon open a new branch in Grantham.

Eurocell will be opening the branch for tradespeople and DIYers on the Grantham Trade Park in the next few months, creating a number of jobs.

The new branch will allow customers the choice of buying in-branch as well as online click-and-collect ordering and delivery direct to site.

Eurocell will open a new branch in Grantham. (44414055)

The branch will deliver facias, soffits, guttering and other PVC-U building supplies to sites in the Grantham area, while also featuring displays of some of Eurocell’s most popular made to order ranges, from window and doors through to Skypods and the Equinox roofing system.

Andy McDonnell, managing director of Eurocell Building Plastics, said: “I’m excited to announce the opening of our new branch in Grantham, building on our already strong presence in the Lincolnshire area and providing new employment opportunities to local residents.

“The new branch will form just part of the planned expansions to our branch network, with a number of new branches to come over the next twelve months.

“We look forward to working closely with tradespeople and DIY-ers in the Grantham area to show them what Eurocell has to offer.”

The new branch will be located at Unit 6, Grantham Trade Park, Harlaxton Road, and will be open Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 4pm, and Saturday, 8am to 12pm.